Kochetkov is expected to start Sunday's preseason game against the Panthers, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

While Kochetkov was healthy during Carolina's Stanley Cup run, Sunday will mark his first official appearance since Dec. 20, 2025. The 27-year-old backstop was solid when healthy last season, posting a 6-2-0 record, a 2.33 GAA and an .899 save percentage across nine regular-season outings. He has been effective when he can avoid the IR and is expected to serve in a tandem with Brandon Bussi for the reigning cup champions. Kochetkov's return to action will be against Florida, who should pose for a solid opponent to ramp-up against given their organizational depth.