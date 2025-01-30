Kochetkov is slated to start at home against Chicago on Thursday.

Kochetkov stopped 24 of 27 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Islanders in his last start Saturday. He has an 18-9-3 record, 2.48 GAA and .903 save percentage in 31 appearances in 2024-25. The Blackhawks are a favorable adversary -- they're tied for 30th in goals per game with 2.62.