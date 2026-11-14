Kochetkov is expected to guard the home goal in Saturday's game against the Kraken, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

After Brandon Bussi started the Hurricanes' first game in Helsinki, Finland, Kochetkov is expected to get his turn between the pipes Saturday. The 27-year-old backstop has been one of the league's best netminder this season, as he's compiled an 11-1-0 record, a 1.67 GAA, two shutouts and a .920 save percentage over 12 appearances this season. He remains a must-start in all fantasy formats moving forward, including for Saturday's favorable matchup against the Kraken.