default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Kochetkov is scheduled to start on the road against the Rangers on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kotchetkov is set to make his 2025-26 debut Tuesday, as he had been dealing with a lower-body injury and was recalled from a conditioning loan with AHL Chicago on Sunday. The 26-year-old posted a 27-16-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 47 regular-season appearances last year. After starting the campaign slowly, the Rangers are riding a three-game winning streak following their recent road trip out west, picking up wins against Vancouver, Edmonton and Seattle.

More News