Kochetkov is scheduled to start on the road against the Rangers on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kotchetkov is set to make his 2025-26 debut Tuesday, as he had been dealing with a lower-body injury and was recalled from a conditioning loan with AHL Chicago on Sunday. The 26-year-old posted a 27-16-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.60 GAA and an .897 save percentage over 47 regular-season appearances last year. After starting the campaign slowly, the Rangers are riding a three-game winning streak following their recent road trip out west, picking up wins against Vancouver, Edmonton and Seattle.