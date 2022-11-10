Kochetkov is expected to guard the home net against Edmonton on Thursday.

Kochetkov was called up by Carolina because Frederik Andersen (undisclosed) is unavailable. Antti Raanta started in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to Florida, so Kochetkov will get an opportunity to make his NHL season debut. He drew a tough assignment given that the Oilers have averaged 3.79 goals per game this season. Edmonton is missing one of their top forwards in Evander Kane (wrist), but they still have Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Kochetkov has a 3.00 GAA and .911 save percentage in five AHL games this season.