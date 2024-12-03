Kochetkov (concussion) is expected to be in goal for Tuesday's home matchup against the Kraken, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov has missed four consecutive games. He conceded four goals on 31 shots in a 5-4 loss to Columbus in his last start. The 25-year-old will face a Kraken team that's generated 70 goals through 25 contests.