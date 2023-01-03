Per NHL.com, Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the road goal versus the Rangers on Tuesday.

Kochetkov was excellent in his last appearance Dec. 20 versus New Jersey, stopping 37 of 38 shots en route to a 4-1 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to six games in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's 8-7-4 at home this year.