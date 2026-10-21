Kochetkov stopped 14 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Canucks.

The Hurricanes' offense made sure that Kochetkov's poor outing wasn't punished. He gave up a pair of goals in the first period but was able to settle down after that. This was the first time Kochetkov has allowed more than two goals in a game this season. He's 6-0-0 with a 1.98 GAA and an .899 save percentage over six games so far. The 27-year-old has started four of the last five Carolina contests, giving him an edge for the No. 1 job. He'll have his hands full if he gets the start in Edmonton on Thursday.