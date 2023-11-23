Kochetkov turned aside 13 of 15 shots after replacing Antti Raanta (lower body) to begin the second period of Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Raanta got the win thanks to a four-goal first period by the Hurricanes, but Kochetkov made sure the lead was never in real jeopardy. It's not yet clear how serious Raanta's injury might be, but the team called his removal "precautionary" after the game so he may not miss much time. With Carolina back in action Friday at home against the Lightning, it wouldn't be surprising if Kochetkov got the nod between the pipes. On the season, the 24-year-old sports a 1-4-0 record with a 3.09 GAA and .875 save percentage through six appearances.