Kochetkov stopped 25 of 27 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Kochetkov gave up both goals in the third period, including one in the final minute after the Hurricanes took a 3-1 lead on an empty-netter. The win was Kochetkov's third in his last five outings. He improved to 9-7-3 with a 2.61 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. The 24-year-old has seen a majority of the playing time in December and should continue to operate as a No. 1 goalie heading into January.