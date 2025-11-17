Kochetkov will tend the twine Monday in Boston, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Kochetkov enters Monday's game with a 3-0-0 record, 1.93 GAA and .908 save percentage over four appearances in 2025-26. The Bruins are one of the hottest teams in the NHL right now -- they're 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. Kochetkov has fared well against Boston in his career, posting a 3-0-1 record, .929 save percentage and 1.97 GAA across four regular-season outings.