Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kochetkov will start at home versus the Canucks on Friday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.
Kochetkov's last outing was a brief relief appearance versus the Capitals on Tuesday, in which he didn't face a shot. Frederik Andersen (concussion) exited that contest, so Kochetkov could get an increase in playing time as long as Andersen is out. For Friday's game, Kochetkov will catch a bit of a break, as the Canucks will be without Quinn Hughes (undisclosed).
