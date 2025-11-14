Kochetkov will start at home versus the Canucks on Friday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Kochetkov's last outing was a brief relief appearance versus the Capitals on Tuesday, in which he didn't face a shot. Frederik Andersen (concussion) exited that contest, so Kochetkov could get an increase in playing time as long as Andersen is out. For Friday's game, Kochetkov will catch a bit of a break, as the Canucks will be without Quinn Hughes (undisclosed).