Kochetkov was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports, indicating he will start Monday on the road versus Chicago.
Kochetkov made 20 saves in a 7-2 win over Edmonton last Thursday during his season debut. He has been sharing starts with Antti Raanta because Frederik Andersen (lower body) has been unavailable.
