Kochetkov will tend to the road net Tuesday against Detroit, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov is coming off a 16-save shutout victory over the Islanders on Saturday. He has a 6-1-4 record this season with a 2.21 GAA and a .918 save percentage. Kochetkov has gone 5-0-4 on the road this year, having permitted just 18 goals on 234 shots.