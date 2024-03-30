Kochetkov will defend the road net Saturday against the Canadiens.

Kochetkov made 18 saves on 20 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Pittsburgh. In 38 appearances this season, he has a 19-13-4 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Montreal sits 27th in the league with 2.72 goals per contest this campaign.