Kochetkov will guard the road cage Sunday against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Kochetkov has dropped two of his last three starts despite posting a strong .933 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder is 13-6-0 with a .900 save percentage and 2.50 GAA this year.
