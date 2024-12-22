Share Video

Kochetkov will guard the road cage Sunday against the Rangers, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Kochetkov has dropped two of his last three starts despite posting a strong .933 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder is 13-6-0 with a .900 save percentage and 2.50 GAA this year.

