Kochetkov will defend the road net against the Flyers on Saturday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov made 19 saves on 22 shots in a 4-1 loss to San Jose last Sunday, with the fourth goal being an empty-netter. He has a 4-1-0 record in six appearances this season while stopping 107 of the 117 shots he has faced. Philadelphia sits 23rd in the league with 2.82 goals per game this year.

