Kochetkov will patrol the road crease during Thursday's matchup with the Penguins, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov was pretty solid in his last start Tuesday versus Vegas, turning aside 30 of 33 shots en route to a 6-3 victory. He'll try to secure his fifth win of the month of December in a favorable road matchup with a Pittsburgh squad that's averaging only 2.86 goals per game at home this year, 25th in the NHL.