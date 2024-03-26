Kochetkov will guard the road goal versus the Penguins on Tuesday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Kochetkov continues to alternate starts with Frederik Andersen. Over six appearances in March, Kochetkov has a 3-2-1 record with 18 goals allowed on 176 shots. The Penguins have been spiraling, losing four of their last five games.