Kochetkov will guard the road goal verses the Penguins on Tuesday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov was solid in his last outing, turning away 38 of 41 shots against the Bruins on Friday, but he ultimately took a loss due to insufficient goal support. He'll try to rebound with a win against a Pittsburgh team that's averaging 3.45 goals per game this campaign, ninth in the NHL.