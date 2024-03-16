Kochetkov will be between the visiting pipes in Toronto on Saturday, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Kochetkov has given up only three goals on 49 shots in his last two starts. The 24-year-old netminder has been splitting the net of late with Frederik Andersen, settling into his role as a co-starter with the Danish goaltender. Kochetkov is 17-12-3 with a 2.35 GAA and a .911 save percentage this season. He is 1-0-0 against the Maple Leafs this season, giving up two goals on 27 shots in a 3-2 victory Dec. 30.