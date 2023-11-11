Kochetkov is expected to start on the road against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Kochetkov has a 0-3-0 record, 4.31 GAA and .836 save percentage in three outings with Carolina this season. Nevertheless, With Frederik Andersen (blood clotting) unavailable and Antti Raanta struggling -- he has a 3.02 GAA and an .877 save percentage in seven contests this season -- there's an opportunity for Kochetkov to earn some playing time if he rebounds. The Lightning rank fourth offensively with 3.79 goals per game though, so this contest will be a difficult challenge for the 24-year-old goaltender.