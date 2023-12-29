Per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal, Kochetkov will get the road start in Toronto on Saturday, according to coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Kochetkov is 8-7-3 with a 2.65 GAA and an .898 save percentage after stopping 35 shots Wednesday in a 5-2 win over Nashville. Kochetkov has taken over as the No. 1 goaltender with the Hurricanes as Frederik Andersen has been out of action since Nov. 2 with a blood clotting issue. The Maple Leafs are tied for third in NHL scoring, averaging 3.53 goals per game.