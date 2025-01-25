Kochetkov will defend the road net against the Islanders on Saturday, per Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal.

Kochetkov has won his last two outings, stopping 51 of 54 shots. He has posted a record of 18-9-2 with one shutout, a 2.47 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. The Islanders rank 28th in the league with 2.66 goals per game in 2024-25 and earned a 3-1 win over Philadelphia on Friday.