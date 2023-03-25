Kochetkov will defend the home crease versus Toronto on Saturday, David Alter of Sports Illustrated reports.
Kochetkov will get a chance to redeem himself as he gave up five goals on 24 shots in a loss to the Maple Leafs on March 17. He is 11-6-5 with four shutouts, a 2.38 GAA and .909 save percentage this season.
