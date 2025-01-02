Kochetkov will guard the road goal versus the Panthers on Thursday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Kochetkov is set to start for the third time in four games. He's been in a bit of a rut lately, going 4-5-1 with a 2.65 GAA and an .893 save percentage over his last 10 outings. He did not play in either of the Hurricanes' losses in a home-and-home set late in November -- his last matchup against the Panthers was a 45-save shutout performance Feb. 22, 2024.