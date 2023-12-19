Kochetkov will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Vegas, according to Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.
Kochetkov is coming off a 20-save effort in Sunday's 2-1 shootout loss to Washington. He has earned a 6-6-2 record with a 2.62 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 15 appearances this season. Vegas ranks ninth in the league this campaign with 3.41 goals per contest.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Falls in shootout•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Guarding cage Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Sharp in second straight win•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Facing Red Wings•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Back in win column•
-
Hurricanes' Pyotr Kochetkov: Set to face Senators•