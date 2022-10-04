Kochetkov will get the nod for Carolina in Tuesday's road exhibition match versus Buffalo, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
It has not been determined yet if Kochetkov will play the full game. This will be his first game action of the preseason schedule. Kochetkov is currently the third goalie on Carolina's depth chart, so he will likely start the year in the minors.
