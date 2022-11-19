Kocketkov will defend the road crease against Minnesota on Saturday, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kochetkov has been outstanding in replacing the injured Frederik Andersen (lower body) on the Carolina roster, as he is 2-0-0, giving only two goals in 49 shots. He is coming off a 3-0 shutout over Chicago on Monday and faces the Wild, who have lost two in a row and are scoring at a 2.76 goals per game clip this season.