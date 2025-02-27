Kochetkov will guard the home goal versus the Sabres on Thursday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Kochetkov has been mediocre in February, going 1-2-0 with 10 goals allowed on 90 shots over his three outings this month. The 25-year-old netminder will face a Sabres team that ranks 10th in the league with 3.21 goals per game despite being in last place in the Atlantic Division.