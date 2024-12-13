Kochetkov will guard the home goal versus the Senators on Friday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Kochetkov will look to win consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 17 and 20. The 25-year-old has gone 2-2-0 with 13 goals allowed on 95 shots over his last four outings. The Senators have scored 21 goals over their last seven games, going 4-2-1 in that span.