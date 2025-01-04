Share Video

Kochetkov will guard the home net Saturday against the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

It'll be the third straight start for Kochetkov, who's coming off a 25-save effort in a 3-1 win over Florida on Thursday. The 25-year-old netminder is 15-7-1 with a .902 save percentage and 2.46 GAA this season.

