Kochetkov will guard the home net Saturday against the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.
It'll be the third straight start for Kochetkov, who's coming off a 25-save effort in a 3-1 win over Florida on Thursday. The 25-year-old netminder is 15-7-1 with a .902 save percentage and 2.46 GAA this season.
