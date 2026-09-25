Kochetkov allowed five goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 6-5 preseason win over the Predators.

All five goals against came over the first 28:24 of the contest. Kochetkov has given up 10 goals on 61 shots this preseason, offering little in the way of confidence that he'll be able to handle anything more than a backup role early in the season. Brandon Bussi will likely get the net for Saturday's preseason finale, as well as Opening Night against the Panthers on Tuesday, but Kochetkov could step into a platoon role as the season progresses.