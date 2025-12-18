Kochetkov stopped 25 of 26 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Kochetkov has gone 2-1-0 with seven goals allowed on 66 shots over three games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old netminder never faced a deficit in this contest, but it was close until the Hurricanes' offense took charge early in the third period. Kochetkov is up to 6-1-0 on the year with a 1.95 GAA and a .913 save percentage over eight appearances. The Hurricanes have mostly been working with Kochetkov and Brandon Bussi over the last week, but Frederik Andersen is around if either of the other two goalies see a drop in performance. Kochetkov should be a candidate to start at least once in the upcoming back-to-back that features road games versus the Panthers on Friday and the Lightning on Saturday.