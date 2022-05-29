Kochetkov stopped 10 of 12 shots after replacing Antti Raanta in the second period of Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.
Kochetkov allowed a pair of goals after Antti Raanta was pulled in the loss. The rookie goaltender has a .889 save percentage in three postseason appearances (the first two coming Carolina's opening round matchup against the Bruins). Kochetkov should continue to serve as Raanta's backup while Frederik Andersen (lower body) remains sidelined.
