Kochetkov stopped 15 of 16 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime win over the Flames.

Kochetkov was beaten midway through the third period when Nazem Kadri found the back of the net on the power play, but other than that, he was solid between the pipes en route to his second consecutive win. The 25-year-old goaltender has won three of his last four starts, going 3-1-0 with a 2.50 GAA and an .890 save percentage in that span.