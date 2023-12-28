Kochetkov stopped 35 of 37 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

It was an impressive effort from Kochetkov, who held the Predators to a pair of second-period goals while turning aside 35 shots en route to a win. The 24-year-old netminder is now 4-1-2 with a .931 save percentage over his last seven outings. Overall, Kochetkov improved to 8-7-3 with an .898 save percentage and 2.65 GAA. He'll continue to see the bulk of starts in Carolina until Frederik Andersen (illness) is able to return.