Kochetkov made 24 saves in Friday's 4-2 loss to Boston in Game 3.

The young netminder can't be faulted on any of the goals. They were either exceptional shots or backdoor tap-ins. Kochetkov made 30 saves on 32 shots in relief of the injured Antti Raanta in Game 2 on Wednesday. That was his playoff debut. He had won his first four NHL games prior to Friday, including three in a string of games from April 23-26. The crease appears to be his, given the injuries to Raanta and Frederik Andersen.