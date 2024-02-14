Kochetkov allowed three goals on 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

It was a tough outing for Kochetkov coming off wins in his previous two starts, including a 34-save shutout versus the Devils in his last game Saturday. The 24-year-old netminder falls to 13-9-3 with a .902 save percentage and 2.52 GAA on the season. Kochetkov should continue to see the majority of starting chances in Carolina while Antti Raanta (lower body) and Frederik Andersen (illness) are both sidelined. The Hurricanes are back in action Friday on the road versus Arizona.