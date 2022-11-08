Kochetkov was called up from AHL Chicago on Tuesday.

Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports Frederik Andersen may have gotten injured at practice Tuesday, so Kochetkov was recalled as an insurance option. Ondrej Kase (concussion) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Kochetkov could play during this stint with the big club if Andersen is unable to suit up Wednesday versus the Panthers or Thursday versus the Oilers.