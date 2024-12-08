Kochetkov stopped 21 shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.

Three goals in the back half of the second period gave New York a 4-2 lead, and while the Hurricanes absolutely dominated the third by out-shooting the Isles 19-2, they couldn't find an equalizer. Kochetkov has lost two of three starts since returning from a concussion, giving up 11 goals on just 72 shots over that stretch, but with Frederik Andersen (knee) sidelined until late January at the earliest, the younger netminder has little competition for the top spot in the Carolina crease.