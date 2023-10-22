Although Antti Raanta was initially expected to start Saturday, Kochetkov is now slated to guard the road crease versus Colorado, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

It will be Kochetkov's first start of the 2023-24 campaign, though he did stop 15 of 17 shots in a relief appearance during Thursday's 7-4 loss to Seattle. Raanta will serve as the backup goaltender. Frederik Andersen remains unavailable due to an upper-body injury. Colorado has a 4-0-0 record while averaging 3.50 goals per game.