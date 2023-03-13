Kochetkov turned aside 20 of 23 shots in a 3-0 loss to New Jersey on Sunday.

Kochetkov allowed two goals on nine shots in the first period and another marker in the second frame. He's 11-5-5 with a 2.25 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 21 contests this season. Kochetkov earned a 19-save shutout over Philadelphia on Thursday.