Kochetkov allowed six goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Avalanche.

The Hurricanes' pursuit of consistency between the pipes will have to wait for another game, as Kochetkov struggled here. He gave up four goals in a span of 7:14 during the second period, allowing the Avalanche to control the game. Kochetkov has surrendered eight tallies on 45 shots through two appearances, though Antti Raanta hasn't been much better while Frederik Andersen (upper body) remains unavailable. The Hurricanes wrap up their road trip Tuesday versus the Lightning.