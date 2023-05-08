Kochetkov allowed four goals on 22 shots in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Devils.

Kotchetkov entered in relief of Frederik Andersen with the Hurricanes down 4-0 less than a minute into the second period. The Hurricanes rallied for four goals over the final two frames, but Kotchetkov couldn't stop the bleeding on the defensive end, eventually taking an 8-4 loss. The 23-year-old Kotchetkov was called upon to back up Andersen prior to Sunday's contest with Antti Raanta (illness) unavailable. Kotchetkov went 12-7-5 with a .909 save percentage in the regular season. He'll likely be the Canes' third option again for Game 4 if Raanta is healthy.