Kochetkov allowed four goals on 30 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Kochetkov never had a chance to protect a lead in the game, as the Hurricanes' offense could only counter the Ducks throughout regulation. The 23-year-old then got beat by Ryan Strome in overtime after a sloppy line change. Kochetkov dropped to 5-1-4 with a 2.44 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 10 outings. He's started seven of the last nine games and appears to be the Hurricanes' preferred option in net over Antti Raanta. The Hurricanes' road trip continues Saturday versus the Islanders.