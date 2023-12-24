Kochetkov made 23 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

The Canes came out of the gate slow and were down for good by 14:43 of the first period. Kochetkov wasn't to blame, but the harsh reality is that the Canes have been awful of late. They have just three wins in their past 11 games (3-5-3). Use caution when sticking any Carolina twinetender in the blue paint until the team turns this around.