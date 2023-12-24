Kochetkov made 23 saves in a 5-4 loss to the Islanders on Saturday.

The Canes came out of the gate slowly and it cost them despite a third-period comeback attempt. Kochetkov wasn't to blame, but the harsh reality is that Carolina been awful of late. The Hurricanes have just three wins in their past 11 games (3-5-3). Kochetkov has managed to play well of late despite the team's struggles, earning a 3-1-2 record with a .927 save percentage in his past six outings.