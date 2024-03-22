Kochetkov will get the starting nod in Washington on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kochetkov has won three of his last four starts, including a dominant 30-save performance during Tuesday's win over the Islanders. However, the 24-year-old has allowed four goals in two of his last five outings. His last appearance with at least four goals allowed before that came back in December. Kochetkov is 19-12-3 with a strong 2.36 GAA and .913 save percentage this season.