Kochetkov will get the starting nod at home against the Capitals on Friday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Kochetkov will make his first appearance since posting a 26-save shutout against Montreal on March 30. The 24-year-old went 4-3-1 with a .910 save percentage in March as he continues to alternate starts with Frederik Andersen. Kochetkov is 20-13-4 with a 2.38 GAA through 39 games this season.
